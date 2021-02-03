Former Portage Mayor Snyder to be retried on federal bribery charge

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder will be retried March 8 on accusations of soliciting a $13,000 bribe from the owners of a Portage trucking firm after helping it receive $1.125 million in contracts for garbage trucks in 2013, a federal judge said Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who has been assigned to the local case, confirmed the retrial following an attempt by the defense to dismiss the charge based on accusations that Snyder's right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Federal prosecutors said during a telephone hearing Wednesday that they expected the trial to last five to seven days, while the defense said it would need three to four days.

Snyder acknowledged he was on the morning call but remained quiet for the remainder of the hearing as the judge and attorneys discussed the details of the trial and safety precautions that will be taken in light of the ongoing COVID-91 pandemic. The judge told Snyder he was to attend a March 4 pretrial conference at the federal building in Hammond.

Snyder, a Republican, was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations. He is awaiting sentencing on the tax violations.