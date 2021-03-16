Former Portage mayor sought donations from city vendors, testimony in bribery trial reveals

Reeder, who currently serves as the superintendent of streets and sanitation in Portage under Democratic Mayor Sue Lynch, further testified Tuesday that he sought to retract earlier testimony he had given in the case because it was not helpful to Snyder, who he referred to as his friend and then-boss.

"Did he ask you to do that?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster asked.

"Yes," Reeder responded.

Reeder, who had been dodging talking to government officials prior to receiving immunity, testified that Snyder put him in charge of the city bidding process, despite his lack of experience as compared to others on staff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Fair to say you wanted to please him?" Koster asked.

"Yes," Reeder replied.

Reeder said after Snyder told him there was an urgent need to get the new garbage trucks in question, he ranked the competitive bids with delivery date as a priority, which gave the edge to Great Lakes Peterbilt, who was awarded the sale.

The move cost the city nearly $60,000 over a lower-cost bid, he said.