Former Portage mayor sought donations from city vendors, testimony in bribery trial reveals

HAMMOND — Just a few weeks after the city of Portage chose to purchase garbage trucks from the local Great Lakes Peterbilt, then-Mayor James Snyder instructed an employee to reach out to the company for a contribution to a mayoral fundraiser, according to testimony Tuesday morning in Snyder's federal bribery trial.
The testimony came from then-Assistant Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation Randy Reeder, who was granted prosecutorial immunity first thing Tuesday morning by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly.
Reeder, who often hesitated before responding and repeatedly requested reminders of his earlier testimony in the case, said this was not the only time Snyder sought money from vendors doing business with the city.
Snyder, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge he solicited and accepted the $13,000 in question from Great Lakes Peterbilt to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks for the city in 2013 from the politically connected business.
The former owners of the company were granted prosecutorial immunity Monday for their testimony, which is expected in the case.
Kennelly reminded jurors during testimony about the contributions from vendors that Snyder is only charged in connection with the $13,000 payment in question.
Reeder, who currently serves as the superintendent of streets and sanitation in Portage under Democratic Mayor Sue Lynch, further testified Tuesday that he sought to retract earlier testimony he had given in the case because it was not helpful to Snyder, who he referred to as his friend and then-boss.
"Did he ask you to do that?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster asked.
"Yes," Reeder responded.
Reeder, who had been dodging talking to government officials prior to receiving immunity, testified that Snyder put him in charge of the city bidding process, despite his lack of experience as compared to others on staff.
"Fair to say you wanted to please him?" Koster asked.
"Yes," Reeder replied.
Reeder said after Snyder told him there was an urgent need to get the new garbage trucks in question, he ranked the competitive bids with delivery date as a priority, which gave the edge to Great Lakes Peterbilt, who was awarded the sale.
The move cost the city nearly $60,000 over a lower-cost bid, he said.
Reeder stopped short of saying Snyder wanted to see the bid go to Great Lakes, but confirmed that he earlier testified that he felt like a "pawn" in the bidding process. He said he now regrets making that comment.
Reeder also testified that he did not inform the board of works that a subsequent purchase from Great Lakes involved a 2-year-old vehicle. He said he had ranked those bids by price, which again gave the company the edge.
He described Snyder as "all smiles" following the purchases from Great Lakes.
Snyder was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations. The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019, and a former judge in the case decided Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
Snyder is awaiting sentencing on the tax violations.
Attorneys Monday discussed claims that Snyder had accepted the $13,000 in question in return for providing health insurance advice to the trucking firm.