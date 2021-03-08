Former Portage mayor's bribery trial begins

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder faced a new jury Monday on federal bribery charges.

Attorneys for Snyder and federal prosecutors spent much of Monday choosing jurors to hear evidence and legal arguments on whether the former mayor solicited and accepted a bribe, as the government alleges.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense are scheduled to give opening statements in the case Tuesday, followed by the opening of testimony in a trial expected to last one or two weeks.

Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, who has served in the U.S. District for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago since 1999, is presiding over the trial.

Federal prosecutors first charged Snyder in November 2016 with bribery and tax evasion.

Snyder is pleading not guilty to allegations he solicited money from the former owners of a Portage trucking sale firm after steering a city contract to the dealership for the purchase of trucks for garbage collection.

The government alleges Snyder received a $13,000 bribe from Steve and Bob Buha, the former owners of Great Lakes Peterbilt within weeks of the garbage truck purchase.