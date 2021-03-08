 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Portage mayor's bribery trial begins
alert urgent

Former Portage mayor's bribery trial begins

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Times photo

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder faced a new jury Monday on federal bribery charges.

Attorneys for Snyder and federal prosecutors spent much of Monday choosing jurors to hear evidence and legal arguments on whether the former mayor solicited and accepted a bribe, as the government alleges.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense are scheduled to give opening statements in the case Tuesday, followed by the opening of testimony in a trial expected to last one or two weeks.

Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, who has served in the U.S. District for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago since 1999, is presiding over the trial.

Federal prosecutors first charged Snyder in November 2016 with bribery and tax evasion.

Snyder is pleading not guilty to allegations he solicited money from the former owners of a Portage trucking sale firm after steering a city contract to the dealership for the purchase of trucks for garbage collection.

The government alleges Snyder received a $13,000 bribe from Steve and Bob Buha, the former owners of Great Lakes Peterbilt within weeks of the garbage truck purchase.

Snyder’s attorneys argue the $13,000 was a legitimate payment for consulting services Snyder provided the dealership to save them money on insurance and information technology.

Snyder’s first trial, in early 2019, resulted in a guilty verdict on the garbage truck purchase.

However, the judge who presided over that trial later ruled that irregularities in prosecutors’ conduct were unfair to Snyder because the Buhas refused to testify on grounds they might be charged by federal prosecutors, depending on their testimony.

A federal prosecutor complained during the 2019 trial the brothers gave inconsistent, untruthful stories about their motives for giving Snyder the $13,000.

Snyder’s lawyers argued the Buhas’ testimony would have cleared Snyder of any wrongdoing, but the brothers were improperly intimidated into silence by the prosecution.

The case also has been put on hold to iron out legal disputes between the parties and during the pandemic, until a trial could be safely held.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits hardware store to promote PPP loans

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts