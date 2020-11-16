Former Portage mayor's new bribery trial postponed by COVID pandemic

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder's new bribery trial, which was set to begin Dec. 7, has been postponed until sometime after Jan. 29 due to concerns over threats posed by the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Based on the current conditions of Lake and Porter County, it is not possible to summon a pool of potential jurors and conduct a jury trial in a manner that does not expose potential jurors, counsel, court staff, and litigants to substantial and unacceptable health risks, specifically, the danger of becoming infected with COVID-19," U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann said in an order issued Monday.

The judge said she will set a new trial at a later date.

"There may be cases where, even in light of the risks associated with conducting a jury trial during the pandemic, the Court would have no choice but to proceed," the order reads. "However, in this case, the Defendant is not in custody and the parties have presented no reason that compels the undersigned to exercise her discretion and continue with the trial as scheduled."

Federal prosecutors are again trying to prove Snyder, a Republican, solicited a bribe from two Portage businessmen.