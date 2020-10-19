 Skip to main content
Former Portage official's criminal case a hot potato among judges
Chris Stidham

Then-Portage mayoral candidate Chris Stidham answering questions during an April 2019 debate.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The official misconduct felony case against former Democratic Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham has been a bit of a hot potato among county judges.

After Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer recused herself in September over a past confrontation with the accused, the case was transferred to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford pending his acceptance.

But Bradford declined the case later that month citing his upcoming retirement at the end of the year, according to court documents.

The case was then randomly assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who accepted it earlier this month, documents show.

The first hearing in that courtroom is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 16.

Stidham, 37, a former mayoral candidate of Portage, faces a felony count alleging he misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay $70,000 in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.

She is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Stidham faces a call to reimburse the city and the state a total of $14,564.55 following a State Board of Accounts investigation into the alleged misconduct.

The agency's conclusions echo allegations that Stidham misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer.

Stidham served as Portage’s clerk-treasurer from 2013 until last year. He has denied all wrongdoing, claiming he was a victim of a political smear.

In explaining her decision to pass on the case, DeBoer said when she was serving as a court magistrate, Stidham, an attorney, failed to show up for a family law case, which left his client without representation.

The judge said she called Stidham into her office and made it clear she did not want to see that happen again.

"I wasn't happy," DeBoer said. "The client wasn't happy."

DeBoer said she had no further run-ins with Stidham and the incident did not rise for her to the level of an ongoing issue. But she agreed with the defense and prosecutors that it would be best for her to recuse herself from the case.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

