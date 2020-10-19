Former Portage official's criminal case a hot potato among judges

VALPARAISO — The official misconduct felony case against former Democratic Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham has been a bit of a hot potato among county judges.

After Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer recused herself in September over a past confrontation with the accused, the case was transferred to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford pending his acceptance.

But Bradford declined the case later that month citing his upcoming retirement at the end of the year, according to court documents.

The case was then randomly assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who accepted it earlier this month, documents show.

The first hearing in that courtroom is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 16.

Stidham, 37, a former mayoral candidate of Portage, faces a felony count alleging he misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay $70,000 in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.

She is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Stidham faces a call to reimburse the city and the state a total of $14,564.55 following a State Board of Accounts investigation into the alleged misconduct.