Former Portage official's criminal case a hot potato among judges

VALPARAISO — The official misconduct felony case against former Democratic Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham has been a bit of a hot potato among county judges.
After Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer recused herself in September over a past confrontation with the accused, the case was transferred to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford pending his acceptance.
But Bradford declined the case later that month citing his upcoming retirement at the end of the year, according to court documents.
The case was then randomly assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who accepted it earlier this month, documents show.
The first hearing in that courtroom is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 16.
Stidham, 37, a former mayoral candidate of Portage, faces a felony count alleging he misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay $70,000 in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.
She is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.
Stidham faces a call to reimburse the city and the state a total of $14,564.55 following a State Board of Accounts investigation into the alleged misconduct.
The agency's conclusions echo allegations that Stidham misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer.
Stidham served as Portage’s clerk-treasurer from 2013 until last year. He has denied all wrongdoing, claiming he was a victim of a political smear.
In explaining her decision to pass on the case, DeBoer said when she was serving as a court magistrate, Stidham, an attorney, failed to show up for a family law case, which left his client without representation.
The judge said she called Stidham into her office and made it clear she did not want to see that happen again.
"I wasn't happy," DeBoer said. "The client wasn't happy."
DeBoer said she had no further run-ins with Stidham and the incident did not rise for her to the level of an ongoing issue. But she agreed with the defense and prosecutors that it would be best for her to recuse herself from the case.
Aaron Simich
Alexandria Rodriguez
Ashlynn Davids
Brandon Klein
Brian Williams
Christy Pritchard
Cody Kaiser
Craig Adams
Danielle Stanford Clark
Gary Bolcerek
Hannah Margaret Lindsey
James Rafferty, Jr.
John Garcez, Jr.
Joseph Kabelis
Joseph Sinks
Joshua Branshaw
Justin Ryan Michalowski
Katie Nitz
Kimberly Avina
Krystal McCoy
Lance Gould
Lyndsay Clancy
Marcus Smith
Michael Arroyo
Michael Keel
Noah Powell
Roydell Sutherland
Ryan McKinnon
Shaquille Ellis
Sharome Edwards
Trevon Brown
Yantrel Trevon Edwards
Zachary McDaniel
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.