Former Portage officials file suit claiming reputation hurt by Facebook posts

VALPARAISO — Two former Portage officials and owners of a local bar have filed a defamation lawsuit targeting the city of Portage, its police department, former police Chief Troy Williams and several other individuals over comments on Facebook the couple claim are false and damaging to their reputations and their business.

Cheryl and Mark Oprisko claim that beginning May 8, 2018, Williams, the police department and city used their Facebook pages to make posts that "encouraged others to publish false statements about the Plaintiffs (Opriskos)."

The false comments might have falsely led readers to believe that the Opriskos "engaged in criminal conduct by accepting bribes for personal favors," "engaged in criminal conduct by committing a statutory conflict of interest" and "committed professional misconduct by abusing his or her official offices for personal gain and/or for the benefit of others," and that Cheryl "committed professional misconduct and lacked integrity by excessively drinking in public," the lawsuit reads.

The comments might also have led readers to falsely believe the Opriskos' "entities were operated by owners who engaged in criminal conduct," according to the lawsuit.