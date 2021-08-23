 Skip to main content
Former Portage police chief back in court seeking back pay
PORTAGE — Former Portage Police Chief Troy Williams has again taken legal action seeking to enforce a settlement for back pay and benefits he said are due to him.

Williams said when he received his final check as chief of police in January 2020 he was shorted his chief's pay and benefits, according to his attorney Patrick B. McEuen.

After spending nearly a year attempting to correct the problem without litigation, Williams filed suit and the matter was quickly resolved with the city's board of works approving payment to Williams in June.

"At this point, the only one holding up payment is the (Portage) Clerk-Treasurer (Nina Rivas)," McEuen said in a prepared statement. "If she cannot cut an approved check in seven weeks, it starts to look intentional."

"Ms. Rivas is the person who unilaterally docked Troy's pay in December 2019, and now it appears she believes she can ignore orders to make approved payments she does not like," McEuen said.

Rivas was not immediately available at her office early Monday afternoon.

"Mr. Williams has been patiently waiting for his unpaid wages for about twenty months, and he believes it time to wrap this up," according to the statement from his attorney.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

