HAMMOND — Former Porter County police officer Larry LaFlower is asking for probation and a "significant" amount of community service prior to his sentencing in U.S. District Court here next week.
LaFlower, a former lieutenant with the Porter County Sheriff's Department, pleaded guilty to a federal count of wire fraud in October based on allegations of taking $187,699 from a Valparaiso Fraternal Order of Police lodge while serving as treasurer.
LaFlower, 43, is due to be sentence Monday.
In a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court Tuesday, his attorneys are asking LaFlower be sentenced to 24 months of probation to be served on supervised release along with community service, which "would be a sufficient, but not greater than necessary sentence, given the nature of this crime and his own characteristics and criminal history," according to the filing.
If the court disagrees, LaFlower is asking to serve his sentence on house arrest or in a facility as close to Northwest Indiana as possible.
The memo said LaFlower took the funds because of his gambling addiction. He has agreed to pay full restitution and has paid $22,000 towards the $187,699 owed.
"Larry’s gambling problem has turned his life (as well as his family, friends, and the Porter County FOP) upside down. He lost his job and realizes the harm he has caused to himself and many other people. However since being confronted on May 3, 2018 he has taken steps to improve his life and pay back the money owed," states the memo.
Pursuant to the pre-sentence investigation report, LaFlower’s total offense level is 18 and his criminal history category is I, for a recommended guideline range of 27 to 33 months. The United States Attorney’s Office has agreed to recommend the defendant be sentenced to a term of imprisonment at the low end of the applicable guideline range, according to the memo.
It also states LaFlower has been in counseling and submitted to a lifetime self exclusion program, banning him from all Indiana casinos, and has joined Gambler's Anonymous.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.