Former Porter County cop fails to dodge 4-year-old child abuse case

The judge further said state code has held since 1884 "that the time of the offense need not be pled perfectly unless time is of the essence of the offense."

"In the case at bar, the amended charging information provides the Defendant with sufficient notice of the charges against him," Fish wrote in his order.

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

In further arguing for the first two counts to be dismissed, the defense said prosecutors are unable to prove there was "rude, angry or insolent touching."

The boy, who was 6 months old when the alleged abuse is said to have occurred and is now 5 years old, suffered no external injuries or broken bones, according to the defense. While prosecutors say the child's injuries were consistent with being shaken, the defense counters the injuries were also consistent with nearly 50 other medical diagnosis, many of which he was never tested for and none of which would involve criminal behavior.