Former Porter County cop fails to dodge 4-year-old child abuse case

VALPARAISO — A judge has denied a request to dismiss charges that a former Porter County police officer injured his infant son and left the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
The decision means the case remains on track for a nine-day trial starting Jan. 4, which which will be 5 1/2 years from the date 51-year-old Curtis Jones Jr. is accused of injuring the boy.
Defense attorneys John Vouga and Nicholas Barnes argued prosecutors have failed to provide the necessary evidence to back up felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury filed against Jones, who is now living in Florida.
The charges claim the offense occurred on or about July 24, 2016, but prosecutors say the injuries suffered by the child "'must have' happened 'near' the time that Mr. Jones called 911," the motion to dismiss read. "The phrase 'must have' provides zero degree of sufficient certainty. Additionally, the word 'near' is equally vague and provides no certainty."
"There is no scientific test to determine when these injuries occurred, just guesses," the defense said. "As this Court is aware, our criminal justice system is not intended to convict individuals based on guesses, but rather facts."
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish cited an appellate ruling that determined charging information must "satisfy the goal of putting the defendant on notice of the crimes with which (he) is charged during the applicable statute of limitations period so that (he) can prepare an appropriate defense."
The judge further said state code has held since 1884 "that the time of the offense need not be pled perfectly unless time is of the essence of the offense."
"In the case at bar, the amended charging information provides the Defendant with sufficient notice of the charges against him," Fish wrote in his order.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.
In further arguing for the first two counts to be dismissed, the defense said prosecutors are unable to prove there was "rude, angry or insolent touching."
The boy, who was 6 months old when the alleged abuse is said to have occurred and is now 5 years old, suffered no external injuries or broken bones, according to the defense. While prosecutors say the child's injuries were consistent with being shaken, the defense counters the injuries were also consistent with nearly 50 other medical diagnosis, many of which he was never tested for and none of which would involve criminal behavior.
"Again, the State is attempting to guess Mr. Jones into a guilty verdict using vague and uncertain terminology," the defense said.
The case has been delayed numerous times over the years with the latest sought by Vouga and Barnes, who took it over in January from one attorney who died in 2019 and another who was disbarred just last year.
Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department in October 2005.
Fish set a Sept. 13 hearing to read amended charges to Jones, who will be allowed to attend by a video conference call.