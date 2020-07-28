Former Porter County cop moving closer to visiting son he is accused of battering

VALPARAISO — A former Porter County police officer has taken the next step toward gaining visitation rights with his two young sons, including one he is accused of battering and leaving disabled with a much shorter life expectancy.
Curtis Jones, 50, has filed a motion in family court seeking to amend his divorce settlement to allow for the visitation.
Visitation is currently prohibited in the March 27, 2018 settlement because there was a protective order in place as a result of Jones' criminal case, according to court documents.
But that settlement says Jones may petition the court for parenting time if and when the protective order expires. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 before Porter County Magistrate Mark Hardwick.
The protective order in question was lifted late last month in the criminal court after an attorney for Jones argued, "It is clearly not in his children's best interests to remain completely isolated and apart, especially in our modern age of technology which allows for safe and appropriate access."
Jones is seeking two, half-hour visits each week with each child, ages 5 and 4. He proposes meeting with them via the telephone or by video conferencing and says his former wife's aunt and grandmother can facilitate the calls.
A motion filed on behalf of Jones argued further that the court-ordered, no-contact order was "unjust and unnecessary and potentially violative of Defendant's constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment."
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford said he was leaving in place a no-contact order for the boys' mother and Jones' former wife.
Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.
Curtis Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department nearly 15 years ago after working there just more than nine years.
The underlying criminal case is set to go to trial over eight days beginning Feb. 2, which will be more than four-and-a-half years after the alleged offense.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.