Former Porter County cop moving closer to visiting son he is accused of battering

VALPARAISO — A former Porter County police officer has taken the next step toward gaining visitation rights with his two young sons, including one he is accused of battering and leaving disabled with a much shorter life expectancy.

Curtis Jones, 50, has filed a motion in family court seeking to amend his divorce settlement to allow for the visitation.

Visitation is currently prohibited in the March 27, 2018 settlement because there was a protective order in place as a result of Jones' criminal case, according to court documents.

But that settlement says Jones may petition the court for parenting time if and when the protective order expires. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 before Porter County Magistrate Mark Hardwick.

The protective order in question was lifted late last month in the criminal court after an attorney for Jones argued, "It is clearly not in his children's best interests to remain completely isolated and apart, especially in our modern age of technology which allows for safe and appropriate access."

Jones is seeking two, half-hour visits each week with each child, ages 5 and 4. He proposes meeting with them via the telephone or by video conferencing and says his former wife's aunt and grandmother can facilitate the calls.