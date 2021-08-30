Former Porter County cop seeking to dismiss 4-year-old child abuse case

In further arguing for the first two counts to be dismissed, the defense says prosecutors are unable to prove there was "rude, angry or insolent touching."

The boy, who was 6 month old when the alleged abuse is said to have occurred and is now 5 years old, suffered no external injuries or broken bones, according to the defense. While prosecutors say the child's injuries were consistent with being shaken, the defense counters the injuries were also consistent with nearly 50 other medical diagnosis, many of which he was never tested for and none of which would involve criminal behavior.

"Again, the State is attempting to guess Mr. Jones into a guilty verdict using vague and uncertain terminology," the defense says.

The third count should be dismissed because prosecutors are "unable to specify with any degree of certainty what the 'situation' is that V1 (child) was placed in," the motion reads.

"As a result of vague charging, Mr. Jones is apparently expected to defend himself against guesses," the defense team says.

After numerous continuances over the years, the case is now set for a nine-day trial starting Jan. 4, which which will be 5 1/2 years from the date Jones is accused of injuring his son.