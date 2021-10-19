Former Porter County cop seeking to move child abuse case out of county

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the alleged victim suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Jones when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

The defense team argues further that there have been multiple Facebook posts by the child's mother related to the case, as well as a support group for the alleged victim and online petitions against Jones.

"Additionally, the alleged Victim has been used as the poster child for a Shaken Baby Syndrome website despite the Defendant never being convicted of this crime," the defense says.

All this came despite a gag ordered issued by the court against the mother, Jones said.

The mother was also interviewed about the case on Chicago television, which was seen by countless potential jurors, the defense says.

"During said interview, it is stated that Mother of the Alleged victim posted the recording of the 911 call online and said call had been viewed over 20,000 times," the motion says.