Former Porter County cop sentenced to 10 years for child neglect

VALPARAISO — A former Porter County police officer is going to prison for child neglect that left his young son severely disabled.

Lake Superior Court Judge Michael A. Fish imposed a 10-year sentence Tuesday on 52-year-old Curtis Jones for delaying medical aid to the then 6-month-old Braxson.

The boy, who is now 6 years old, is blind and unable to walk, feed himself or communicate on his own.

Jones, speaking publicly for the first time since his trial began in April, demanded the judge overturn two neglect counts now on his record and free him from what his lawyer described as an irrational, hate-filled prosecution.

“For the last six years, I have been living in this hellish nightmare,” Jones said.

The boy’s mother, Susan Jones, called Curtis Jones a “monster” and demanded he receive the maximum prison term of 15 years.

Fish chose the middle ground.

The judge suspended five years of a 15-year judgment and refused to declare Braxson a victim of shaken baby syndrome since last month’s jury acquitted Jones of battering the child.

Fish also rejected defense claims Jones did nothing wrong, and was the real victim in a six-year legal drama.

He said Jones, a nursing student and former police officer, should have acted immediately when his then 6-month-old son began having breathing problems early July 24, 2016, in their home.

The judge said Jones ignored the danger signs and displayed a leisurely attitude about his son’s medical difficulties when he finally called 911 for help.

“He has shown zero remorse today. Nor has he apologized. This was a tragic case. It will be difficult to believe justice can be done because I can’t return Braxson Jones to good health,” the judge said.

The judge said only Jones and the boy know what happened between midnight, when Jones took over from a babysitter, and when he called his wife at her overnight nursing job to say Braxson was cold, stiff and barely breathing. He then called 911.

The paramedic who responded to the distress call testified at last month’s trial he did not notice any injuries or suspect child abuse.

But doctors found bleeding and a swelling of the child’s brain they said could only be explained by head trauma.

A Porter Superior Court jury heard three weeks of evidence and deliberated 28 hours before acquitting Jones May 13 of battery, but convicting him of neglect verdicts that left neither the prosecution nor defense dissatisfied.

The mother said afterwards she remains upset it took six years to achieve, blaming a former prosecutor and judge in the case of handling the former police officer too leniently.

She said Braxson survived a recent bout with COVID-19, but still requires 24-hour care, faces major surgeries and a shortened life expectancy. “He’s trapped in a body that doesn’t work,” she said.

She said she will sue to terminate Jones’ parental rights and hopes Indiana law will be changed so Jones could be prosecuted for homicide if Braxson does die prematurely.

Jones, wearing orange Porter County Jail coveralls and handcuffed for most of the hearing, told the court, “What am I guilty of? Please see that I was innocent. The whole (prosecution) case was to show I was so stressed out that I snapped … that I hurt my son."

He argued Braxson had been a sickly child previously and he and the mother took him to hospital emergency rooms, only to be told it was a minor infection and the child was otherwise healthy.

So he said he wasn’t overly alarmed that morning: “I didn’t know how sick Braxson was.”

He said he called the boy’s mother and then 911 that morning. "If I had wanted to neglect him, I wouldn’t have called anyone. I would have left him sleeping in his swing and he wouldn’t be here today,” Jones said.

The boy sat quietly in the courtroom audience section in a child-sized mobility chair, only moaning occasionally during the two-hour sentencing.

