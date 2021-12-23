Former Porter County cop wins another delay in child injury case; COVID surge blamed

VALPARAISO — Yet another delay has been granted in the trial of Curtis Jones, a one-time Porter County police officer accused of beating his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
This time, the worsening COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed, both for the threat it would pose to participants of the trial and because it has already impacted the lead counsel for the defendant, according to court records.
The lead counsel, who is not identified in the defense motion for the delay, tested positive for the potentially deadly virus Dec. 15 and "has been unable to prepare for trial due to symptoms and is unknown how long said interruptions will continue."
Jones, 51, is represented by Portage-based attorneys John Vouga and Nicholas Barnes.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish granted the delay, saying, "The safety of the parties, their attorneys, court staff, the large number of jurors and witnesses, the public at large, and all of the family and friends of the people to be involved in the trial is a paramount concern for the court."
"Indiana is reportedly the most dangerous state in the union related to COVID-19 public safety," the judge said.
Porter County has achieved a designation of red, which means, "it is unadvisable for the court to conduct this trial because many more than 25 people will be gathered indoors during this 'omicron' variant spike in infections," Fish said.
The case, which had been set for a nine-day trial beginning Jan. 5, is now scheduled for April 26 or nearly six years from the date Jones is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son.
The case has been delayed numerous times over the years, including this past summer at the request of Vouga and Barnes, who said they needed more time after having take over the case Jan. 4 from one attorney who died in 2019 and another who was disbarred just last year.
Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job on July 24, 2016 .
Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department in October 2005.
Fish had denied a request from Vouga and Barnes in September to dismiss charges against Jones. The defense argued prosecutors had failed to provide the necessary evidence to back up charges.
The judge then denied a request from the same defense team a month later to move the trial out of the county due to concerns about finding a fair jury.