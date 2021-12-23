Former Porter County cop wins another delay in child injury case; COVID surge blamed

The case, which had been set for a nine-day trial beginning Jan. 5, is now scheduled for April 26 or nearly six years from the date Jones is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son.

The case has been delayed numerous times over the years, including this past summer at the request of Vouga and Barnes, who said they needed more time after having take over the case Jan. 4 from one attorney who died in 2019 and another who was disbarred just last year.

Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job on July 24, 2016 .

Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department in October 2005.