Former Porter County counselor wins lower bond in child molest, porn case

Individuals deemed low risk are to be given a minimal bond — or perhaps not required to post any bond — to get out of jail, reducing the overcrowded conditions prevailing in many Indiana county jails and helping accused criminals access various assistance programs.

Harper said his client, who has served time in prison and suffers from various mental/physical health problems, was working as a substance abuse counselor until just recently. He was unsure if that ended as a result of this criminal case or before.

The girl in this case, who is younger than 14, told police Kniola provided her with alcohol and the stimulant prescription drug Adderall during a family gathering May 22 at a Hebron home, charges state.

Kniola is then accused of starting to rub the girl's leg and then progressing on to sexual acts, which the girl said shocked her, charges state.

Kniola took about five partially nude photographs of the girl and texted them to Kniola's boyfriend, who later reported it to police, charges say.

A younger child relative described Kniola as "acting really strange" and heard Kniola tell the alleged victim that "my boyfriend is going to love you," police said.