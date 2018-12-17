HAMMOND — Former Porter County police officer Larry LaFlower was sentenced Monday morning in federal court to 15 months in prison for stealing $187,699 from a Fraternal Order of Police lodge while serving as treasurer.
The sentence is substantially below the sentencing guidelines of 27 to 33 months, but U.S. District Judge Philip Simon rejected the defense's request for probation.
"This case is nothing short of a tragedy," Simon said. "You were an exemplary police officer."
While acknowledging LaFlower's explanation of a gambling addiction, the judge talked about the importance of sending a wider message.
"You stole from a charitable organization," Simon said.
Defense attorney Andrew Bennett said while LaFlower was a police officer at the time of this offense, it's not a public corruption case, because he didn't use his authority as a police officer to carry out the offense.
LaFlower, a former lieutenant with the Porter County Sheriff's Department, pleaded guilty in October to one count of wire fraud.
LaFlower, who was overcome with emotion, apologized and took responsibility for his actions.
"I always thought I was strong enough to overcome any adversity," he said.
Simon gave LaFlower until March 5 to turn himself in and begin serving his sentence. LaFlower asked to be placed in a Chicago-area prison. He must serve two years of probation after his release from prison.
Simon also ordered LaFlower to pay the full $187,699 in restitution to the FOP. LaFlower made an immediate payment Monday of $22,000.
LaFlower had asked the judge to sentence him to 24 months of probation and a "significant" amount of community service. As an alternative, he requested house arrest or to serve in a facility as close to Northwest Indiana as possible, according to court records.
LaFlower took the funds because of his gambling addiction, according to a sentencing memorandum.
"Larry's gambling problem has turned his life (as well as his family, friends and the Porter County FOP) upside down. He lost his job and realizes the harm he has caused to himself and many other people. However, since being confronted on May 3, 2018, he has taken steps to improve his life and pay back the money owed," the memo states.
But federal prosecutors opposed probation and community service.
"Under the plea agreement, the government has agreed to recommend a term of imprisonment at the low end of the guideline-recommended range, which is 27 months," according to the prosecutor's filing.
"But a probationary sentence would be unreasonable given the nature and circumstances of this case. LaFlower squandered over $180,000, much of which was donated from the generous contributions of hard-working police officers and private citizens," reads the filing. "LaFlower did not have a momentary lapse in judgment. Over a five-year span, LaFlower made over 80 unauthorized cash withdrawals and fraudulently issued over 30 checks to himself from FOP accounts, often in increments of $1,000 to $4,000. Each time he did so, he made a conscious decision to betray his oath as a police officer and his fiduciary duty as the FOP’s treasurer. LaFlower’s cooperation since his crimes were discovered is belied by the actions he took to conceal his crime for five years."
LaFlower received a dozen letters of support, including letters from Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris, Porter County Councilwoman Karen Conover and several fellow police officers, contesting to LaFlower's character and asking the court's understanding of his addiction.
LaFlower also wrote a letter to the judge, saying, "This illness that I have overpowered all my values and my character. I truly believe that I am a good person that made bad decisions."
