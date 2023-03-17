VALPARAISO — Nearly two years after dropping a bag of cocaine outside Chesterton High School, where he taught, Patrick Miller was in court Friday where it was determined that as a result of complying with the terms of a plea agreement over the past year, his charge would be entered as a misdemeanor rather than a felony.

The 62-year-old Jackson Township resident also dodged serving any more time behind bars as a result of his compliance, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said.

Clymer determined Miller has continued to take part in counseling, completed more than the 90 hours of required community service and has avoided further arrests.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer, who agreed Miller complied with the terms of the plea, said Miller went further than required in surrendering his teaching license.

Clymer said Miller would be eligible to reapply for his teaching license after three years.

"Good luck, Mr. Miller," Clymer said.

Had Miller not complied with the terms of the plea agreement from a year ago, he faced his conviction being entered as a felony and up to two and a half years behind bars.

Miller, who was represented by defense attorney Jason Denny, pleaded guilty to a reduced felony count of possessing cocaine, according to the plea agreement.

The case goes back to April 15, 2021, when a parent told police she was picking up her daughter from practice at Chesterton High School about 4:30 p.m. when she noticed a small baggie containing white powder in the parking lot. She took it home and provided it the next day to police, who confirmed it was cocaine.

An officer viewed surveillance footage of the area in question from April 15 and watched as Miller pulled keys from his pocket and the bag in question fell to the ground unnoticed at 12:18 p.m., according to the charges. The officer then watched as the parent picked up the bag about four hours later.

Miller, who reportedly has not taught at the high school since the incident, later told police he went to Illinois, picked up two friends and the package in question, which he assumed was cocaine, according to the charges.

He then gave several differing stories about how he came into possession of the cocaine, police said. He admitted to having used the drug in the past, but reportedly refused to take a drug test.

The Duneland School Corp. said it cooperated with Chesterton police during the investigation and had taken "immediate steps to remove the staff member from employment."

"At no time were students involved in the incident," according to the school district.

