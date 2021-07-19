Former prosecutor charged with drunken driving after five-vehicle crash

LAPORTE — A 77-year-old former LaPorte County deputy prosecutor is accused of operating his vehicle while intoxicated and causing a five-vehicle crash in rural LaPorte County Sunday evening.

Steven Fenton, of Fort Wayne, was charged with three misdemeanors in LaPorte County Superior Court Monday, according to online court records. No initial court appearance had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ind. 39 in Springfield Township about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the five crashed vehicles in the southbound turn lane of U.S. 20, with the vehicle at the rear of the line a black GMC Sierra allegedly driven by Fenton.

Fenton told the deputy he was "pretty intoxicated" and advised that he was a former deputy prosecutor in LaPorte County, according to the report.

Fenton failed a field sobriety test at the scene and two others outside the LaPorte County Jail, the report states. He agreed to give a breath sample at the scene and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.162 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

No one involved in the crash required medical attention, police said.

