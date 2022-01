Former Region cop arrested on rape charge

NEW CHICAGO — A former New Chicago police officer has been arrested on charges he forced a woman to perform a sex act on him while on duty.

Charges of rape, official misconduct, criminal confinement, obstruction of justice and sexual battery have been filed against William C. Mulcahy.

Mulcahy is accused of forcing the woman to perform oral sex on him in the basement of the New Chicago Police Department in fall 2020, according to documents provided by the Lake County prosecutor's office.

The woman told an Indiana State Police officer she first met Mulcahy in May 2019, when her fiancé called the police during a dispute. She said she asked Mulcahy for a cigarette, which he gave her. Mulcahy also told her she was beautiful and asked her what she was doing with "this guy," referring to her fiancé, according to the court filing.

After the initial incident, Mulcahy allegedly called and texted the woman for several months. In September 2019, after crashing her car, she went to the New Chicago Police Station for assistance retrieving her belongings from the house she shared with her fiancé. Mulcahy and another officer assisted her, and, according to court documents, Mulcahy rubbed himself against her, both outside the police station and at her house.

Their next encounter, according to court documents, was after a Speedway gas station clerk thought the woman was stealing and called the New Chicago police. Mulcahy responded and took the woman to his police car, where he rubbed her shoulders, according to the charging document. The woman said between Sept. 1 and Oct. 3, 2020, Mulcahy asked her to come into the station to discuss her case. Mulcahy allegedly took the woman into the basement of the Lake Station Police Department, blocked the door and forced her to perform oral sex.

During the incident, Mulcahy allegedly told the woman he was "working on getting rid of" her fiancé. He also told her, "This is between you and I, no one is going to believe you," according to the charging document.

A few weeks after the alleged assault, Mulcahy came to the woman's house and told her he was in the process of "getting separated," court documents state.

She told Indiana State Police she was arrested by New Chicago police April 4, 2021, and at that time told police personnel she was forced to perform oral sex on Mulcahy, according to the charging document. She was interviewed by state police April 12, 2021.

Court documents also include the allegation that Mulcahy stole about $750 worth of evidence from the New Chicago Police Department between December 2018 and August 2020. The stolen evidence included drugs, money, a cellphone and a handgun, police said.

New Chicago Police Chief Bill Perry confirmed Mulcahy resigned Oct. 3, 2020. The woman said Mulcahy stopped contacting her after he left the department.

