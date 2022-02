Former school bus driver placed on probation for sexual battery of student

CROWN POINT — A 74-year-old former Hanover school bus driver pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced count alleging he sexually battered an 11-year-old girl last year while she was riding his bus.

Peter A. Bishop, of Crown Point, declined to give a statement before Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones sentenced him to 18 months in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Bishop was initially charged with child solicitation, a level 5 felony. The Lake County prosecutor's office agreed to drop that charge in exchange for Bishop's plea to sexual battery, a level 6 felony.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said the girl and her parent wanted Bishop to be required to register as a sex offender. His plea agreement requires him to register for 10 years.

Defense attorney Jesse Harper said Bishop served about four months in jail after his arrest last year and has never been arrested or convicted of a crime before.

Jones agreed to accept Bishop's plea agreement and encouraged him to accept the help he would be offered during probation.

"What you did changed not only your life, but a child's life," she said. "I need you to remember that."

According to charging documents, the Hanover Community School Corp. fired Bishop in November 2021, several days after the girl reported him to officials at an after-school program.

The girl told police she boarded Bishop's bus after school, and before departing he sat next to her and asked if she could keep a secret.

At another stop, Bishop again sat close to her, asked if she had a boyfriend, again asked if she could keep a secret, told her she had a "sexy body" and said he "would like to teach her something," court records state.

The girl FaceTimed a friend for help and notified officials at the after-school program after arriving there. The after-school program notified the school district, the girl's parent and police.

