VALPARAISO — A former youth pastor at a South Haven church has been sentenced to four years behind bars after pleading guilty to two felony counts of having inappropriate sexual contact with two girls from the church, including one who had confided with him that she had suffered abuse at home.
Timothy Lawrence, 32, will serve four additional years on probation once released from prison, will register as a sex offender and is required to undergo sex offender treatment, according to the office of Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Lawrence, who pleaded guilty to two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, is eligible to earn one day off his sentence for each day served with good behavior.
Police said Lawrence was serving as a youth pastor at Emanuel Baptist Church in South Haven when he carried out the abuse between November 2013 and July 2014, according to court records.
One of the girls, who was at least 14 but younger than 16, told police Lawrence was a big part of her life because of her bad home life. She considered church her escape, police said.
She said Lawrence began touching her during a car ride home and then began texting nude photographs and a video of himself and asking her to do the same, police said. The level and instances of touching then accelerated, she said.
The girl “noted that she felt like she had to comply to Tim’s requests in order to keep him as a friend in her life,” police said.
The second girl, who was the same age as the first, said Lawrence also sent her inappropriate text messages and photographs of himself, in addition to touching her, police said.
“She felt like she had to go along with his requests or she would lose their friendship,” police said.
Upon hearing Lawrence confirm he had abused the girls, the church pastor immediately fired him.
John Allen, who serves as senior pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church of South Haven, told The Times in August that his church had many different safeguards in place for years aimed at protecting children from abuse.
"We tried to prevent what happened to us," Allen said. "But you can't ... We did everything we could."
The case involving Lawrence is among several sex-related accusations leveled at church leaders from various denominations across the Region over the years. Some of the cases resulted in convictions, while others were never charged or the charges were dropped.
"It isn't any one segment of religion," Allen said. "Anywhere there are people there are potential problems."
Emmanuel Baptist Church conducts regular background checks of anyone in a leadership role having contact with children, and requires adults to operate in pairs, undergo training in child protection and attend the church for at least six months before taking charge in anyway, he said.
"You can't guarantee that nobody will ever do anything wrong," Allen said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.