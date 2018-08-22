Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HAMMOND — A former St. John man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Thursday on a guilty plea of child porn possession. 

Christopher Raciti, 48, was indicted in January in the case. 

On Thursday, Raciti was ordered to also serve five years of supervised release and pay $15,000 in victim restitution along with the forfeiture of electronic devices associated with his crime. 

Raciti is accused of possessing more than 600 "visual depictions" of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his computer between Nov. 7, 2015, and March 9, 2016, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

