Former St. John official charged with impersonating cop

CROWN POINT — Former St. John Park Board member John Boersma was arrested Wednesday and faces a felony count of impersonating a police officer stemming from a traffic incident July 26, court and police records show.

A driver told police he was northbound on Olcott Avenue and after passing Homestead Park shortly before 9 p.m. that day heard what sounded like a police siren behind him, according to a charging document.

The man said he stopped his vehicle and a black pickup truck pulled up next to him and the driver, later identified as 51-year-old Boersma, began yelling obscenities and ordering him to slow down. The driver denied speeding through the subdivision and noticed the pickup truck had "Mission One" spelled out on the side, which is a veteran's organization with which he was familiar, as he is a veteran.

"Boersma was irate and told (the other driver) he would 'follow his (expletive) out'" and that he was "going to get you next time," police said.

The other driver said Boersma used flashing lights on his truck and spoke through an "intercom" while pulling him over.

When the driver realized Boersma was not a police officer, he said he gave him "the finger" and drove off, police said. Boersma allegedly pursued and threatened him.

Boersma, who did not immediately reply Thursday morning to a request for comment, also faces a misdemeanor count of intimidation, court records show.

When St. John police officers went to Boersma's St. John home that night, they spotted the truck in question in the driveway. They said he denied the accusations at first.

Boersma then admitted to using the vehicle's speaker system, "Because the guy flew up on my (expletive), spud around me, slammed on his brakes, made me stop," a charging document reads.

He denied using his truck's siren.

"Boersma then began to get upset and began attempting to argue with us about the investigation," police said.

When reminded of the accusation he was impersonating a police officer, Boersma reportedly replied, "Well then I am. I'm impersonating a police officer, yeah. So now what?"

"He then stated, 'OK, no, I didn't dude, come on. You know me,'" police said

"Then he stated that I did not know him, because I'm 'disconnected with it all,'" police said.

When asked why he did not call 911 about the alleged speeding driver, Boersma said he was not "about that."

Police felt Boersma was trying to intimidate them both at his home and with a later text message to drop the investigation. Boersma then later reportedly apologized with a text message to police.

"I'm sorry, I was wrong for the way I treated you guys," he allegedly wrote. "I hope you can accept my apology. No excuse, but my cousin died, and I got drunk. Just know that's not me or who l am."

Police said they gathered surveillance video footage supporting the claims against Boersma.

The other driver identified Boersma from a photo lineup, police said.