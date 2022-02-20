Former state cop tells of 13-year battle to overturn family murder convictions

HAMMOND — Former Indiana State Police Trooper David Camm still is overcome by emotions when recounting arriving at his southern Indiana home on the evening of Sept. 28, 2000, and discovering the lifeless and blood-covered bodies of his wife and two young children.

Yet as Camm told students of a miscarriage of justice class at Purdue University Northwest last week, he had to initially bury those feelings of grief to set out on what became a 13-year-battle from behind bars to clear his name and overcome two wrongful convictions in the murders of his family members.

The 57-year-old, who since has moved to the Indianapolis area, now shares a chilling warning about the dangers of "smoke and mirrors" in a justice system that he sees as preferring simplicity over complexity.

"They don't like difficult because it involves effort," Camm said.

Camm appeared via Zoom on Thursday at the request of Nicky Ali Jackson, coordinator and associate professor of criminal justice in the Department of Behavioral Sciences at Purdue Northwest.

Jackson said she created the miscarriage of justice class in hopes of raising awareness of what she sees as a broken and flawed justice system.

Over her 32 years of teaching, Jackson said she has seen interest in police work dwindle from more than half her students at any given time to just one student in her current class.

Questions raised by students Thursday reflected this growing skepticism.

One student asked Camm if he was aware of the level of "corruption" when he worked as a police officer.

"I had no idea," Camm responded, voicing hope he never harmed anyone. "We (he and his family) were totally ignorant."

Another student asked Camm if he now trusts the police after all he has gone through.

Camm placed his level of trust at 50%, not for officers involved in everyday police activities, but for those involved in criminal investigations.

"I question anything," he said.

Camm, who said he has shared his story many times with various media outlets, recounted for students Thursday how he had been playing basketball on the evening in question at a church just a short distance away from his then-home in Georgetown, Indiana. He had voluntarily left the Indiana State Police force five months prior to join in his family business.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Camm drove the five to eight minutes home, where he made the gruesome discovery of his family.

Prosecutors later would argue Camm ducked out unnoticed from the basketball games long enough to kill his family, which he says is contrary to the reports of the others at the church. It also was later determined the family had been killed between 7 and 8 p.m., he said.

Camm also later learned that the prosecutor had brought in a supposed blood and crime scene expert, on whose findings he initially was charged. It was later revealed that person never had before processed a crime scene and had zero training, Camm said.

Camm said his poor showing as a husband was wrongfully used against him during the first trial.

"(The prosecutor) made the jury hate me," Camm said.

Camm said he was convicted, but that it was overturned, in part, because of the testimony from women about his personal life.

Prosecutors then took another shot at Camm, and he was convicted at trial a second time. That conviction also was overturned on the basis of inadmissible evidence, he said.

"They won two trials by cheating," he said.

It was during the third and what Camm called a "fair" trial that he was cleared on all three counts against him. He was released from custody in 2013.

A co-defendant in the case, Charles Boney, wound up convicted of the murders in 2005 and was sentenced to 225 years behind bars, Camm said.

"I've just wanted to be normal," he said of his life since the criminal charges were put behind him.

He remarried in 2018 and settled lawsuits he had pending against the county, state and "experts," who testified against him.

Jackson admitted she was among those who had believed the charges against Camm and the picture painted of him as a bad cop and husband.

Camm said it was painful not being believed.

"It was hard, and it hurts, and it still hurts," he said.

