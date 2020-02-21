Former teacher's aide could be released from jail after guilty plea in child porn case

CROWN POINT — A former Lake Ridge Middle School teacher's aide pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice and could be released from jail as early as next week.

Aaron Lopez Saldana, 49, of Calumet Township, was charged in December 2018 after Lake County sheriff's police found evidence that he'd been videotaping prepubescent and teenage boys without their knowledge as they showered or used the restroom at his home, court records say.

Investigators found the videos and images after a man who allegedly burglarized Saldana's home turned them over to police at the urging of a friend, records allege.

When police arrived at his home to execute a search warrant, they found Saldana burning photograph paper and remnants of partially melted photo negatives next to a smoking grill, records state.

Saldana initially was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, voyeurism and obstruction of justice.

During a news conference shortly after Saldana's arrest, Lake County sheriff's police said the initial investigation showed alleged crimes were committed over "an extended period" and urged families with children who may have had contact with Saldana to come forward.