Former teacher's aide could be released from jail after guilty plea in child porn case

CROWN POINT — A former Lake Ridge Middle School teacher's aide pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice and could be released from jail as early as next week.
Aaron Lopez Saldana, 49, of Calumet Township, was charged in December 2018 after Lake County sheriff's police found evidence that he'd been videotaping prepubescent and teenage boys without their knowledge as they showered or used the restroom at his home, court records say.
Investigators found the videos and images after a man who allegedly burglarized Saldana's home turned them over to police at the urging of a friend, records allege.
When police arrived at his home to execute a search warrant, they found Saldana burning photograph paper and remnants of partially melted photo negatives next to a smoking grill, records state.
Saldana initially was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, voyeurism and obstruction of justice.
During a news conference shortly after Saldana's arrest, Lake County sheriff's police said the initial investigation showed alleged crimes were committed over "an extended period" and urged families with children who may have had contact with Saldana to come forward.
Despite the ongoing investigation at that time, no additional charges were filed against Saldana.
In January, Lake County prosecutors dropped the highest charge against him — a level 5 felony count of possession of child pornography — due to "insufficient evidence," according to court records.
Saldana pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice, both level 6 felonies.
He could face up to 2½ years in prison on each count, which are to be served concurrently, according to a plea agreement.
Because Saldana has been incarcerated since his arrest in December 2018, it's possible he could be ordered released from jail at a sentencing hearing next week because of credit for time served plus good time.
The Lake Ridge School Board voted to fire Saldana after his arrest. In addition to working as a teacher's aide, he led a photography club at Lake Ridge Middle School from 2015 to 2018 and also served as a cross country coach.
After the hearing, Saldana's defense attorney Michael Lambert said, "The plea represents the facts of the case."
'We're not sweeping things under the rug': Lake Ridge schools chief wants all information on fired teacher's aide out in the open
Lambert and Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno waived a presentence report.
Senior Judge Kathleen Lang set Saldana's sentencing hearing for Feb. 26.