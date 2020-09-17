Former teacher who collected child porn agrees to prison term

Compensation for counseling

The plea agreement also calls for Kunze to pay three of his victims $10,000 each to compensate them for counseling.

He also must forfeit two cellphones, a desk top computer and laptop computer authorities seized from him.

He admitted to possessing more than 150 images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct in the plea agreement.

The heart of the 11-page agreement revolves around June 9, 2018, and Feb. 20, 2019, when he was teaching at Wheeler and received or attempted receipt of sexually explicit images of three girls he knew as Wheeler students.

The government alleges Kunze used his former position as a teacher to demand a 17-year-old student send him a topless photograph of herself to retain her A grade in his class.

Investigators said a second girl told them she was 17 when Kunze asked her for a nude photo and she complied, sending explicit photos and videos.

A third girl told investigators she was 15 years old when she sent nude photographs of herself to a male student, who later shared them with others. Police said they found some of those images on one of Kunze's phones.