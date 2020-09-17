 Skip to main content
Former teacher who collected child porn agrees to prison term
alert urgent

Brian Kunze

Brian Kunze

 Provided

HAMMOND — A former Porter County teacher is prepared to plead guilty to receiving sexually graphic photos of underage girls who have attended his former high school.

Brian Kunze, a history teacher at Wheeler High School until his termination in May 2019, is agreeing to serve a 12-year prison term.

Federal authorities arrested Kunze July 1 after U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II first charged him with receipt of child pornography.

Kunze, who had been pleading not guilty to the felony count, has been free on bond since a federal magistrate let Kunze live on 24-hour per day lock down at a home in Plymouth, Indiana.

Kirsch’s office filed a new child pornography charge Thursday along with a copy of a written agreement, dated Aug. 31, in which Kunze agrees to change his plea to guilty.

In it, he gives up his right to demand a jury trial, relieving females of the necessity of having to testify against Kunze in open court.

Prosecutors agree to recommend a reduced sentence for Kunze, who has otherwise been facing a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Kunze agrees to serve a 12-year prison term, followed by 10 years of court supervision, which includes him having to register as a sex offender.

Compensation for counseling

The plea agreement also calls for Kunze to pay three of his victims $10,000 each to compensate them for counseling.

He also must forfeit two cellphones, a desk top computer and laptop computer authorities seized from him.

He admitted to possessing more than 150 images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct in the plea agreement.

The heart of the 11-page agreement revolves around June 9, 2018, and Feb. 20, 2019, when he was teaching at Wheeler and received or attempted receipt of sexually explicit images of three girls he knew as Wheeler students.

The government alleges Kunze used his former position as a teacher to demand a 17-year-old student send him a topless photograph of herself to retain her A grade in his class.

Investigators said a second girl told them she was 17 when Kunze asked her for a nude photo and she complied, sending explicit photos and videos.

A third girl told investigators she was 15 years old when she sent nude photographs of herself to a male student, who later shared them with others. Police said they found some of those images on one of Kunze's phones.

As of Thursday afternoon, no date has been set for Kunze to appear in court and formally plead guilty.

