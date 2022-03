Former tenant likely the target in shooting that damaged home, car, police say

GARY — Police said Thursday they suspect whomever fired multiple gunshots into a home late Tuesday likely was targeting a resident who no longer lives at that address.

Gary police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of West 15th Avenue about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday and found a broken window, bullet holes in the home and several spent shell casings in the area, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The following morning, another neighbor reported damage to a vehicle as a result of the gunfire, he said.

Evidence collected at the scene led investigators to believe two people fired shots at the home, police said.

The target of the gunfire likely was a former resident, who moved out after the residence was damaged in a previous shooting Jan. 8, Hamady said.

The family that moved in after the former tenant left told police they did not know why anyone would target them, he said.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

