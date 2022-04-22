Former union boss denied early release in 2016 assault case

HAMMOND — A former local union official, who was sentenced to 42 months behind bars for his role in a 2016 attack on nonunion workers, was denied a compassionate early release by a federal judge.
Jeffrey R. Veach, 58, of Portage, cited health issues in seeking early release from the sentence he was given Sept. 23, 2020, a court document shows.
Veach further argued that his good behavior behind bars supports his request.
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann, who sentenced Veach, said last month the defendant provided no evidence of claims of severity and risk of "an unfortunate and untimely demise" from diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and/or chronic back pain.
"His motion fails to describe how his conditions affect his life in prison, and there is no indication that he has a diminished ability to provide self-care," the judge wrote.
Veach further argued he has "performed admirably" while in prison, will be able to return to work as an ironworker upon his release and "has learned his lesson," Springmann said.
"While the defendant's good behavior in prison and engagement with the Bureau of Prison programs is certainly commendable, this progress does not overcome the seriousness of the defendant's conduct," the judge wrote.
Springmann also said she lacked the authority to grant Veach's request for home confinement.
Veach had been president of the Portage-based Local 395 union of International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers.
He resigned his union position and salary as required by his guilty plea Jan. 24, 2020, to organizing a violent attack against a non-union work crew that refused to join Local 395.
Veach pleaded guilty to conspiring with Thomas R. Williamson, a former business agent for Local 395, to threaten and used violence to obtain union contracts from D5 Iron Works of Union, Illinois.
A D5 Iron Works work crew was installing steel framing for a school to be built for the Dyer Baptist Church the first week of January 2016.
D5's owner refused Williamson’s attempt to have union members work the Dyer job.
Williamson allegedly returned to the construction site the next day, Jan. 7, 2016, with Veach, who recruited about a dozen rank-and-file members of Local 395 to surround the work site that afternoon.
Local 395 members got out and began attacking D5 workers with fists, loose pieces of wood and steel-toe work boots, kicking some who had fallen to the ground, including one whose jaw was broken multiple times.
Veach and Williamson have agreed to pay their victims $30,869 in restitution.
The victims are seeking additional damages against the two defendants and the union through civil litigation.
