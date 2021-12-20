Former Valparaiso University student sentenced to five years in prison after attempted rape

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape, residential entry and voyeurism after he was arrested for preying on female students at the college in 2018.

Jaylen King, a now-21-year-old of Zion, Illinois, was sentenced to a total of nine years on the charge of attempted rape: five years in prison, followed by four years on probation.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer approved a proposed plea agreement that was reached between defense attorneys and the prosecutor's office. She sentenced him to the maximum allowed under the parameters of the plea deal.

King was sentenced to 365 days on the residential entry charge and 180 days on voyeurism, but those sentences will be served concurrently with the attempted rape charge that results in five years in prison.

The Porter County prosecutor's office agreed to drop the remaining eight charges King faced in the case as part the terms of the plea deal.