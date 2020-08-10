Former Valpo High School student faces new charges in double slaying

VALPARAISO — Two felony counts of robbery have been amended to attempted robbery against John Silva II, who already faces two charges of murder in the double slaying of two Lake County teens.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford held an initial hearing on the amended charges Monday morning and entered pleas of not guilty.
Each count carries a potential sentence of ten to 30 years behind bars, the same as the original charges, the judge said.
Silva, 19, of Hamlet, is charged along with former Valparaiso High School classmate Connor Kerner, 19, in the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, later recanted and said he was in the basement of the home when the killings took place, police said. Silva is accused of helping clean up the shooting scene and seeing Kerner strike Grill.
The Indiana State Police lab later found Silva's DNA on a gun from the scene determined to belong to Kerner's grandfather, records state.
The next hearing for Silva is Aug. 31.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.
Kerner's murder trial is now scheduled for Oct. 6.
An Aug. 20 hearing is scheduled on a motion by the defense to toss out a voice recording prosecutors say was obtained from Silva's phone.
The defense said it sent the voice recordings to a forensic audio consultant, who determined one labeled Feb. 25, 2019, "is not original and contains one or more over-recordings and/or deletions." It should therefore be tossed out as evidence because prosecutors cannot prove it is "a true and accurate recording of the events it proports (sic) to have recorded."
Kerner also questions the identity of the individuals on the recording, the defense said.
