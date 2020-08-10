Former Valpo High School student faces new charges in double slaying

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.

Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.

Kerner's murder trial is now scheduled for Oct. 6.

An Aug. 20 hearing is scheduled on a motion by the defense to toss out a voice recording prosecutors say was obtained from Silva's phone.

The defense said it sent the voice recordings to a forensic audio consultant, who determined one labeled Feb. 25, 2019, "is not original and contains one or more over-recordings and/or deletions." It should therefore be tossed out as evidence because prosecutors cannot prove it is "a true and accurate recording of the events it proports (sic) to have recorded."