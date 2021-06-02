Former Valpo HS student unknowingly dragged into 2019 double slaying, attorney tells jurors

Silva, of Hamlet, is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.

He initially told police he was not present during the killings, but later admitted to leaving Valparaiso High School with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's grandparents' home.

Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.

Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during Kerner's trial late last year.

When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face-down and Grill lying face-down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."

Salinas on Wednesday called the scene a "deadly trap" disguised as a drug deal.