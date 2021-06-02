Former Valpo HS student unknowingly dragged into 2019 double slaying, attorney tells jurors

VALPARAISO — The defense attempted Wednesday morning to portray 20-year-old John Silva II as unknowingly becoming wrapped up in the grisly 2019 slayings of two Lake County teens by his co-defendant and then-Valparaiso High School classmate Connor Kerner.
Kerner, who was convicted of the crime and sentenced to 179 years behind bars, took Silva along as backup for what was intended to be a robbery at the Boone Township home of Kerner's maternal grandparents, defense attorney John Cantrell told jurors during the opening of the trial.
Silva picked up on a "strange vibe" along the way and remained in the basement and even recorded the moment when Kerner killed the victims in the nearby garage of the home, Cantrell said.
"The recording exonerates John," his attorney said, calling the case a robbery trial.
But Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas said Silva was given the opportunity early on to avoid charges by being truthful, but chose to lie to investigators and is recorded following the killings referring to he and Kerner as a team.
Silva denied ever touching the two guns involved in the crime, but that was later proven to be false by DNA tests, Salinas told jurors.
Silva was also recorded discussing the clothing he had worn to the scene and the weapons with Kerner following the slayings, Salinas said.
Silva, of Hamlet, is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
He initially told police he was not present during the killings, but later admitted to leaving Valparaiso High School with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's grandparents' home.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.
Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during Kerner's trial late last year.
When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face-down and Grill lying face-down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."
Salinas on Wednesday called the scene a "deadly trap" disguised as a drug deal.
Cantrell tried to portray Silva's actions following the killings as nothing more than a young person freaking out and trying to cover up the role he was lured into.
"This is a kid who was trying to graduate and he's scared," Cantrell said. "He has no connection to the two dead kids."
It was determined that Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids and set the vehicle on fire.
A jury convicted Kerner of the offenses in October after nearly three weeks of trial and nearly 800 pieces of evidence. After about four hours of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson.
He was sentenced in December to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. He has since appealed.
Silva's trial is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday for three weeks before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.