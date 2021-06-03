Former Valpo HS students shown leaving school together shortly before double slaying

The surveillance video played for jurors showed Silva and Kerner walking the halls at the high school together following the third period of the day and then exiting the school toward the student parking lot, Coolman said.

He said Silva had been absent 50 full days and another eight or nine half-days during the 2018-19 school year.

Defense attorney John Cantrell had portrayed Silva during opening arguments Wednesday as "a kid who was trying to graduate and he's scared" after discovering he had been unknowingly drawn into the grisly double slaying.

Police say Silva knowingly joined Kerner in the robbery turned deadly at Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township. Silva was reportedly in the basement of the home when Kerner shot Grill and Lanham in the garage above and then summoned Silva to help clean up while Kerner finished the killing of Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench.

Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire, police said. He was not able to follow through on plans to haul away and dispose the charred remains of the vehicle and bodies.