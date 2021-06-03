Former Valpo HS students shown leaving school together shortly before double slaying

VALPARAISO — Jurors Thursday were shown a surveillance video of John Silva II and Connor Kerner leaving Valparaiso High School together around 10:17 a.m. Feb. 25, 2019, which was less than two hours before the pair are accused of brutally killing two Lake County teens.
Prosecutors then succeeded Thursday in convincing a judge to allow the presentation of evidence that Kerner and Silva had planned, but apparently never carried out, an earlier robbery of a marijuana supplier in nearby Michigan.
The evidence came during the third day of Silva's murder trial and a day after the defense argued that Silva unknowingly became wrapped up in the double slaying in question of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
Silva, 20, of Hamlet, is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson. He was sentenced in December to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. He has since appealed.
Barak Coolman, dean of attendance at Valparaiso High School, took the witness stand Thursday morning and testified that Silva is listed as attending the first three periods of school on Feb. 25, 2019, but was then marked absent the remaining four periods and the following few days.
The surveillance video played for jurors showed Silva and Kerner walking the halls at the high school together following the third period of the day and then exiting the school toward the student parking lot, Coolman said.
He said Silva had been absent 50 full days and another eight or nine half-days during the 2018-19 school year.
Defense attorney John Cantrell had portrayed Silva during opening arguments Wednesday as "a kid who was trying to graduate and he's scared" after discovering he had been unknowingly drawn into the grisly double slaying.
Police say Silva knowingly joined Kerner in the robbery turned deadly at Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township. Silva was reportedly in the basement of the home when Kerner shot Grill and Lanham in the garage above and then summoned Silva to help clean up while Kerner finished the killing of Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire, police said. He was not able to follow through on plans to haul away and dispose the charred remains of the vehicle and bodies.
Porter County Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Jones took the witness stand late Thursday morning and jurors were sent out of the courtroom while the defense sought to block him from testifying about questioning Silva about the Michigan robbery he allegedly planned with Kerner.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas succeeded in arguing that the testimony is allowed by law, even though it is unclear how far the pair got with the plan.
"How far he went, we don't know," Salinas said.
The trial is to continue through the day Thursday and resume Tuesday before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.