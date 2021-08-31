 Skip to main content
Former VU student pleads guilty to attempted rape in dorm
alert urgent

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to attempted rape, residential entry and voyeurism stemming from allegations of preying on female students at the school in 2018.

Jaylen King, now 21 and of Zion, Illinois, faces up to nine years on the most serious charge of attempted rape with a cap of five years behind bars, according to the proposed plea agreement.

King will also be required to register as a sex offender if the agreement is approved by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer during an Oct. 25 hearing.

Prosecutors have agreed to drop the remaining eight charges in the case.

King had been scheduled for two trials after DeBoer agreed to separate the four more serious allegations involving the alleged rape from the six charges of residential entry and voyeurism.

While a student at Valparaiso University, King said he sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress, sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.

"Jaylen stated that he didn't touch the girls because he thinks about the consequences on his actions and knows it's not right," according to court documents. "Jaylen told the officer that he does not like 'creeping' on people."

King is accused of attempting to rape one female student as she was braiding his hair, police said. He allegedly exposed himself and repeatedly forced himself on her, despite her continually saying "no" and attempting to leave his dorm room.

The incidents of residential entry started during Halloween weekend in 2018, and each occurred in Brandt Hall, police said.

People scramble for safety as Caldor fire gets closer

