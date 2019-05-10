Joshua Baker, 21, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with five level 6 felony counts of voyeurism last month.
Appearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford Friday, Baker said he understood his rights and the charges before additional hearing dates of Aug. 9 and Sept. 6 were set in the case.
University officials were made aware of the allegations last month when another student stepped forward. They immediately launched an investigation and banned Baker from returning to campus.
The young man who notified police about the videos said he was alerted by someone on Instagram, according to charging documents. The videos were listed on the pornographic website under various versions of the name "Dorm Spy."
All the videos were shot in a dorm at Wehrenberg Hall and were posted by someone using the same obscene screen name, police said. All of the students said they did not give permission to be filmed or to have the videos posted online.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.