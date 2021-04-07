Former VU student seeking separation of attempted rape, 'creeping' charges

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student charged with attempted rape and preying on female students at the school in 2018 is seeking to avoid going to trial on all 10 counts at the same time.

Jaylen King, who is now 21 and of Zion, Illinois, will argue in a hearing Friday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer that the charges should be broke down into four different cases, according to a motion filed by his defense attorney, Mark Chargualaf.

The proposed cases are grouped according to dates, victims and charges, Chargualaf said.

The request to break up the case is opposed by Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harris Peterson, who argues criminal charges may be grouped when they are of the same or similar character or are based on the same conduct.

King is charged with attempted rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement and three counts of residential entry, all felonies, according to court documents. He also faces three counts of voyeurism and one count of battery as misdemeanors.

While a student at Valparaiso University, King said he sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress, sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.