Former VU student seeking separation of attempted rape, 'creeping' charges

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student charged with attempted rape and preying on female students at the school in 2018 is seeking to avoid going to trial on all 10 counts at the same time.
Jaylen King, who is now 21 and of Zion, Illinois, will argue in a hearing Friday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer that the charges should be broke down into four different cases, according to a motion filed by his defense attorney, Mark Chargualaf.
The proposed cases are grouped according to dates, victims and charges, Chargualaf said.
The request to break up the case is opposed by Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harris Peterson, who argues criminal charges may be grouped when they are of the same or similar character or are based on the same conduct.
King is charged with attempted rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement and three counts of residential entry, all felonies, according to court documents. He also faces three counts of voyeurism and one count of battery as misdemeanors.
While a student at Valparaiso University, King said he sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress, sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.
"Jaylen stated that he didn't touch the girls because he thinks about the consequences on his actions and knows it's not right," according to court documents. "Jaylen told the officer that he does not like 'creeping' on people."
King is accused of attempting to rape one female student as she was braiding his hair, police said. He allegedly exposed himself and repeatedly forced himself on her, despite her continually saying no and attempting to leave his dorm room.
The incidents of residential entry started during Halloween weekend in 2018, and each occurred in Brandt Hall, police said.
"The presentation of evidence in these matters without the appropriate, minimum separation as outlined ... would be prejudicial to the defendant," Chargualaf said in his motion.
He is asking the court to prevent prosecutors from introducing evidence pertaining to any additional counts aside from those being tried together.