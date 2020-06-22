Former VU student sentenced for filming, posting showering schoolmates

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student was sentenced Monday to two years of probation in the wake of allegations of secretly filming and posting videos of fellow male students in the shower and using the toilet.
Joshua Baker III, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to two of five felony counts of voyeurism and received a year of suspended prison time on each.
Baker is further required to attend counseling and may request that probation be transferred to his hometown, according to court documents.
One of the young men caught on video reportedly told police he was alerted by someone on Instagram, according to charging documents. The videos were listed on a pornographic website under various versions of the name "Dorm Spy."
All the videos were shot in a dorm at Wehrenberg Hall and were posted by someone using the same obscene screen name, police said. All of the students said they did not give permission to be filmed or to have the videos posted online.
One of the men filmed in the shower contacted police and provided Baker's identity after hunting it down using Facebook, according to court records.
Baker admitted to having been a member of the pornographic site, police said.
The university issued a statement at the time saying its police department immediately launched an investigation upon learning of the accusations. The department identified Baker and banned him from returning to campus.
"This activity is illegal and violates university policy," said Nicole Niemi, assistant vice president of integrated marketing and communications. "Valparaiso University is steadfastly committed to the safety and wellness of our students."
