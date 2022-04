Former waitress admits she touched co-worker with knife while 'horsing around'

CROWN POINT — A former waitress at a Munster restaurant pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge linked to allegations she stabbed a co-worker with a steak knife in 2020.

Sarah K. Stout, 39, of Bradley, Illinois, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez she was "completely joking" and "had no malicious intent" during the incident Jan. 24, 2020, at the Commander Restaurant, 745 Ridge Road.

Stout's attorney, John Cantrell, said he thought the Lake County prosecutor's office was going to offer Stout a pretrial diversion agreement but a supervisor rejected the deal.

Stout pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Stout and her co-worker were "horsing around" when the co-worker "got touched with a knife," Cantrell said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said Stout and the co-worker had a minor argument before the incident, but the co-worker didn't seek medical treatment that day.

Police obtained a video, but it wasn't clear enough to show exactly what happened, she said.

Vasquez accepted Stout's plea agreement and sentenced her to one day in jail, which she already served following her arrest in 2020.

