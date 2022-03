Foster mom charged in child's homicide to finally face jury next week

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman who has been in custody for more than 4 1/2 years on charges she murdered her foster child was expected to finally face a jury starting Monday.

Jamilia Hodge, 36, is accused in one of Lake County's oldest murder cases of killing 1-year-old Emma Salinas on May 4, 2017, at Hodge's home in the 7500 block of Ash Avenue in Gary.

She pleaded not guilty to murder, three counts of felony battery and neglect of a dependent.

Emma was found dead in a crib in a bedroom at the residence, according to Lake Criminal Court records. An autopsy showed she died from suffocation and blunt force trauma to her head.

Detectives interviewed Hodge for a total of 14 hours over two days before she admitted she smothered Emma, according to court records.

One of Hodge's former public defenders accused police in 2021 of using coercive tactics while interviewing Hodge and asked the court to suppress the defendant's statements to police. The court denied Hodge's motion, which means jurors could view Hodge's interviews during next week's trial.

Hodge's attorney, Scott King, said at a December court hearing he had retained a professor of psychology who specializes in false confessions to review the case.

"I would not be doing a service to her if I didn't look into why somebody, hours into an interrogation, would admit to something they didn't do," King said during the hearing.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz is expected to present the state's case next week.

According to charging documents, the Lake County coroner's office determined Emma died at least 12 hours before police were called to Hodge's home.

Police interviewed Hodge, her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother. Hodge initially denied having anything to do with the girl's death, but she eventually admitted she placed her hand on Emma's mount and held it there until the girl stopped breathing, records state.

Hodge told police she found Emma dead the next morning after going to check on the child.

Jury selection was expected to begin Monday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.