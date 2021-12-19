Foster mom may finally face jury next month in child's 2017 death

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a motion Friday to continue a trial in one of Lake County's oldest murder cases to allow a Gary woman's attorney more time to decide whether to call an expert witness on false confessions to testify.
Jamilia Hodge, 35, has been in custody since May 2017 on charges she murdered her 1-year-old foster child Emma Salinas at her home in the 7500 block of Ash Avenue in Gary.
Attorney Scott King, who took over Hodge's defense earlier this year, said he recently retained a professor of psychology who specializes in false confessions to review Hodge's case.
King asked for a short continuance of Hodge's trial, which had been set to begin Jan. 4.
"I would not be doing a service to her if I didn't look into why somebody, hours into an interrogation, would admit to something they didn't do," King said.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz didn't object to the continuance.
Vasquez said Hodge had been in pretrial custody for a "horribly long time," but he accepted King's reasoning for the delay.
Vasquez in April accepted a recommendation from Magistrate Mark Watson to deny Hodge's motion to suppress her statement to police, finding Hodge appeared to be a willing and active participant in the interviews despite the detectives' use of deception and occasionally confrontational behavior.
Hodge's previous attorney, Joshua Malher, wrote in court filings that detectives used coercive tactics, including "intense psychological pressure" and "veiled threats," to elicit Hodge's statements.
Jatkiewicz argued the detectives were confrontational and got loud with Hodge during two separate interviews totaling 14 hours, but nothing they did was so coercive that it would "shock the conscience" or or overcome Hodge's free will.
Hodge eventually admitted she smothered Emma by placing her hand over the child's mouth, according to court records.
The court also denied Hodge's petition to let bail last spring.
Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court finds the state failed to prove "by a preponderance of the evidence" that the presumption of a defendant's guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is strong.
Vasquez rescheduled Hodge's trial for the week of Jan. 24.