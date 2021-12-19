Foster mom may finally face jury next month in child's 2017 death

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a motion Friday to continue a trial in one of Lake County's oldest murder cases to allow a Gary woman's attorney more time to decide whether to call an expert witness on false confessions to testify.

Jamilia Hodge, 35, has been in custody since May 2017 on charges she murdered her 1-year-old foster child Emma Salinas at her home in the 7500 block of Ash Avenue in Gary.

Attorney Scott King, who took over Hodge's defense earlier this year, said he recently retained a professor of psychology who specializes in false confessions to review Hodge's case.

King asked for a short continuance of Hodge's trial, which had been set to begin Jan. 4.

"I would not be doing a service to her if I didn't look into why somebody, hours into an interrogation, would admit to something they didn't do," King said.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz didn't object to the continuance.

Vasquez said Hodge had been in pretrial custody for a "horribly long time," but he accepted King's reasoning for the delay.