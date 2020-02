2 found shot dead inside crashed van in Cal City, police say

CALUMET CITY — Police are investigating after two people were found fatally wounded by gunfire inside a crashed van just before 2 a.m. Friday near Sibley Boulevard and Clyde Avenue.

The city's ShotSpotter technology notified officers of shots fired in the area, according to Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher.

Upon arrival, officers found a van that had crashed near the 1900 block of Sibley Blvd. with two gunshot victims inside.

Terrell Quinn, 34, of Riverdale, Illinois, and Christian Simmons, 27, of Chicago, were identified as the victims, Fletcher said.

The Calumet City Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating this incident.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

