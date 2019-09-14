{{featured_button_text}}
Police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

LAKE COUNTY — Griffith and Highland police found 25 people in violation of various laws during a joint sobriety checkpoint Sept. 6-7.

Officers randomly stopped 324 of the 1,156 vehicles that passed through the intersection of Cline Avenue and Ridge Road.

The violations included OWI, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, expired vehicle registration and more. 

"The Griffith and Highland Police Departments, in conjunction with the Lake County DUI Task Force, are dedicated to reducing the amount of impaired drivers on the Region’s roadways," officials said. 

