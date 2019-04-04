{{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — Four men have been charged for their alleged roles in the Christmastime vandalism of the Shrine of Christ's Passion that resulted in $80,000 worth of damage. 

Micheal John Scally, 28, of Griffith, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. 

Three men were charged with misdemeanor trespassing charges — Nickolas Joseph Scally, 23, of Griffith; Andrew Ray Miller, 19, of Hobart; and David Roy Miller II, 22, of Hobart.

"I am very proud of the work our officers have done to bring this case to a successful conclusion," St. John Police Chief James Kveton said.

Vandals pulled apart 20 granite light and speaker posts and used the broken pieces to smash light bulbs in each fixture, police said.

Each of the posts, called bollards, was custom made for the shrine at a cost of $4,000. The estimated damage to the popular tourist attraction totaled $80,000, police said.

The damage stretched from St. John the Evangelist Church to the shrine's gift shop at 10630 Wicker Ave.

The vandalism occurred around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve according to the surveillance footage, Kveton said.

Beyond the costly damages, some of the alleged vandals poured beer on statues depicting Jesus's crucifixion, video footage posted by the Shrine of Christ's Passion showed. In one photo, a vandal can be seen pouring beer on Jesus's head in a scene where he's clutching a wooden cross en route to his crucifixion while another person takes a photo. Another surveillance photo shows a vandal pouring beer on the statue of a lamenting woman in another crucifixion scene. 

The shrine offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. There were more than 100 crime tips that were called into police, Kveton said. 

