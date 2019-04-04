Several people caused $80,000 in damage to the Shrine of Christ's Passion during the Christmas holiday. St. John police are asking anyone with information about the individuals, their clothing or the crime to contact Detective Chris Widen at 219-365-6242.
Beyond the costly damages, some of the alleged vandals poured beer on statues depicting Jesus's crucifixion, video footage posted by the Shrine of Christ's Passion showed. In one photo, a vandal can be seen pouring beer on Jesus's head in a scene where he's clutching a wooden cross en route to his crucifixion while another person takes a photo. Another surveillance photo shows a vandal pouring beer on the statue of a lamenting woman in another crucifixion scene.
The shrine offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. There were more than 100 crime tips that were called into police, Kveton said.