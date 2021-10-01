 Skip to main content
Four city businesses hit by robbers this week, police say
MICHIGAN CITY — A rash of local robberies continued this week with a credit union and bank both struck on the heels of two fast-food restaurants robbed at gunpoint since Saturday, police said.

Officers were called out at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to the Members Advantage Credit Union at 3064 Ohio Street and were told by witnesses that the suspect requested money and then fled before receiving any cash, Michigan City police said.

"Officers canvassed the area and determined that the suspect had fled north on foot towards St. John Rd," police said. "Officers were unable to locate the suspect."

Officers were then called back out at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St. where witnesses told them a suspect fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Police searched the area and determined the suspect had been picked up by a vehicle and was gone.

Police investigating armed robberies at pair of fast food restaurants

It is not known if the incidents are related and the crimes remain under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

Police said earlier in the week that armed robberies occurred Saturday night at Wendy's in the 3700 block of Franklin Street and Monday morning at Burger King in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.

Anyone with information about the Burger King robbery is encouraged to contact Painter and tips on the Wendy's robbery should go to Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086 or at kpliske@michigancity.com.

