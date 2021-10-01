Four city businesses hit by robbers this week, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A rash of local robberies continued this week with a credit union and bank both struck on the heels of two fast-food restaurants robbed at gunpoint since Saturday, police said.

Officers were called out at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to the Members Advantage Credit Union at 3064 Ohio Street and were told by witnesses that the suspect requested money and then fled before receiving any cash, Michigan City police said.

"Officers canvassed the area and determined that the suspect had fled north on foot towards St. John Rd," police said. "Officers were unable to locate the suspect."

Officers were then called back out at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St. where witnesses told them a suspect fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Police searched the area and determined the suspect had been picked up by a vehicle and was gone.

It is not known if the incidents are related and the crimes remain under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.