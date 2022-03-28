Four juveniles nabbed after vandalizing Indiana Statehouse, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Portions of the Indiana Statehouse were vandalized Sunday afternoon allegedly by four teenagers who were nabbed by Capitol Police as they fled from the building toward the nearby canal in downtown Indianapolis.

Captain Ron Galaviz, Indiana State Police spokesman, said the 13- and 14-year-old juveniles — three girls and a boy — are under investigation for criminal mischief in connection with a "significant amount of damage" to the Statehouse.

Galaviz said a wooden bench in the rotunda was smashed to pieces, an unspecified office was broken into and papers thrown around, a marker was used to write on several desktops and hand sanitizer dispensers were knocked over.

The alleged perpetrators also broke into the House chamber where they wrote on more desks and threw papers around, Galaviz said.

In addition, Galaviz said a huge monitor at the front of the House chamber that's used to display the votes of state representatives was struck by something seemingly thrown at it.

"That's pretty much ruined," Galaviz said. "There's a nice divot right in the middle of it."

Galaviz said the Indiana Department of Administration (IDOA) still is tallying the total cost of the damages.

He said that information will be forwarded to the Marion County prosecutor's office for potential legal action against the alleged perpetrators, who have since been released to their parents.

Capitol Police and IDOA also are investigating how the juveniles got into the Statehouse around 3 p.m. Region time Sunday when the building was supposed to be closed and locked for the weekend, Galaviz said.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said he learned of the damage to the House chamber and the other parts of the building Sunday evening.

"Our initial assessment is that the damage in the chamber ranges from broken monitors to desktop items being trashed. At this time, we're not aware of any damage to historically significant items, and other House offices were not impacted," Huston said.

"We continue to gather information and assess the situation. Just as Hoosiers do, we take great pride in this historical and special building, and it was beyond disheartening and frustrating to learn of this incident. We've already begun the clean-up process, and we'll continue working closely with the Capitol Police, governor's office and the Indiana Department of Administration."

The Statehouse is home to the Indiana House and Senate, the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor, the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals and the main offices of the state treasurer, state auditor, secretary of state, attorney general and secretary of education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.