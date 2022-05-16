Four juveniles pulled from Lake Michigan taken to hospital, police say

BERRIEN COUNTY, MICH. — Four juveniles were pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday night just off the beach at Warren Dunes State Park, Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said.
Police were called to the park in nearby southwest Michigan around 6:18 p.m. in regards to a drowning, he said.
Four juveniles from South Bend were found to be in distress in the water, according to Koza. Bystanders pulled two of the juveniles to safety and first responders recovered the other two.
All four were taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan, police said.
No information was provided on the condition of the youths.
Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Deacon Paul Krilich places a wreath atop the Great Lady statue Sunday outside St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John.
Steve Euvino
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
A procession through the Shrine of Christ’s Passion contains a floral wreath that was placed atop the Our Lady of the New Millennium statue Sunday in St. John.
Steve Euvino
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Nancy Rus Teutemacher, of Cedar Lake, prays the Rosary during a May crowning service at the Our Lady of the New Millennium statue Sunday in St. John.
Steve Euvino
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Emmett Miller, 8, and Alessa Ribaldo, 10, stand with Deacon Paul Krilich in the articulating lift Sunday that will take them to the top of the 33-foot-high Our Lady of the New Millennium statue in St. John for a May crowning ceremony.
Steve Euvino
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Deacon Paul Krilich assists Emmett Miller, 8, and Alessa Ribaldo, 10, in placing a floral wreath atop the Our Lady of the New Millennium statue during a May crowning ceremony Sunday in St. John.
Steve Euvino
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Ruta Stravinskaite, of Schaumburg, Ill., prays the Rosary during a May crowning service at the Our Lady of the New Millennium statue Sunday in St. John.
Steve Euvino
Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’
Lana Saadeh, of Tinley Park, Ill., prays at the foot of the 33-foot-high Our Lady of the New Millennium statue in St. John following a May crowning service.
Steve Euvino
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.