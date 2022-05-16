Four juveniles pulled from Lake Michigan taken to hospital, police say

BERRIEN COUNTY, MICH. — Four juveniles were pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday night just off the beach at Warren Dunes State Park, Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said.

Police were called to the park in nearby southwest Michigan around 6:18 p.m. in regards to a drowning, he said.

Four juveniles from South Bend were found to be in distress in the water, according to Koza. Bystanders pulled two of the juveniles to safety and first responders recovered the other two.

All four were taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan, police said.

No information was provided on the condition of the youths.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

