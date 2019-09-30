Four local attorneys applied by Friday's deadline for consideration to be appointed by the governor to replace Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who is retiring at the year's end.
The applicants are Christopher Buckley, Mary DeBoer, Dianna Mejia and Mitchell Peters, according to the office of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Harper told The Times in August that she would be stepping down after 35 years in office. She is the longest-serving female judge in the state, and just about the first female everything in Porter County's legal system.
Harper said she is intentionally leaving with a year to go on her term to allow her successor time to learn the job while running for the post.
Fewer people applied for consideration of Harper's seat than other recent judicial vacancies.
Six attorneys sought the post vacated by Porter Superior Court Judge Bill Alexa, a Democrat, who retired Oct. 3, 2017. The nod went to Republican Jeffrey Clymer.
Former Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mike Drenth, also a Republican, was tapped last year out of a pool of 10 attorneys to replace Democratic Porter Superior Court Judge Julia Jent, who resigned in May of that year.
Three local attorneys were among 12 statewide who last year applied for a vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.