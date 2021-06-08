 Skip to main content
Four new probationary officers add to Michigan City force
Four new probationary officers were sworn in Monday at the Michigan City Police Department.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City's police force has grown to 76 after four probationary officers were sworn in this week. 

The new probationary officers were sworn in Monday at the Michigan City Police Department. The pool of candidates began at 30 people, said Michigan City Sgt. Steve Forker. 

Probationary officers undergo six weeks of in-house training and must complete the Field Training Officer Program. From there, they will attend a 15-week Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Basic Course.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The group includes Michigan City natives, fathers, husbands, dog owners and outdoors enthusiasts. 

Officer Douglas Abraham, 24, is a graduate of Valparaiso High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Northwest. Abraham is the father of a 4-year-old son and is engaged. He enjoys playing softball, hiking and being with his family, Forker said.

LaPorte County native Officer Kane Fletcher, 32, is a graduate of LaPorte High School. Fletcher has been married for four years and owns two dogs named Larry and Phoenix.

Officer Maximiliano Hernandez, 26, is from LaPorte County and is a graduate of New Prairie High School. Hernandez is married and is a father to two boys and enjoys spending time with them and reading. 

Michigan City High School graduate Officer Brock Moore, 28, is returning to his hometown after working as an officer in Winfield. He is the father of a 9-month-old and has six years of experience in the law enforcement field. 

Chief Dion Campbell welcomed the officers to the Michigan City Police Department and family of officers. 

