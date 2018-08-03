LaPorte County police have arrested four people for allegedly robbing a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran’s home July 18 in LaPorte County.
Ethan Binversie, 19, of LaPorte, Bailey Gervais, 19, of LaPorte, and Tyler Jaeger, 22, of Michigan City, are being held at LaPorte County Jail with a $20,000 bond each.
A 16-year-old minor is being held at LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center.
Guns and prescription medication were stolen from the victim’s home, located along Third Line Road in the Kingsbury Industrial Park. The property was heavily vandalized, with several windows of vehicles shattered, one vehicle flipped over and a large amount of scrap metal stolen according to police.
The crimes were committed while the victim was away visiting family, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said.
After asking the public for information, police said the suspects and their vehicles were identified through a surveillance video from a nearby business.
“We cannot thank the public enough for their trust, support and involvement, LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said in a news release.
All four suspects are being charged with Level 4 felonies for burglary and Class A misdemeanors for trespassing. Jaeger and the minor are facing additional Level 6 felonies for theft.
Binversie, Jaeger and the minor are facing Class A misdemeanors for criminal mischief.
Jaeger faces an additional Level 6 felony charge for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.