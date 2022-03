Four Seasons man indicted on federal child porn charges

HAMMOND — A Lakes of the Four Seasons man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of production and possession of child pornography in connection with allegations he took sexually explicit photos of a girl.

Richard F. Zackiewicz, 73, had been facing felony counts of child molesting, child exploitation and possession of child pornography in Lake Criminal Court, but county prosecutors dropped the charges earlier this month in favor of a federal prosecution.

According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Hammond, Zackiewicz admitted he knew what he'd done was wrong and that his behavior was opportunistic.

Zackiewicz told investigators he began taking photos of the girl when she was 3 years old, court records state.

The girl, who was 11 when she first disclosed the alleged sexual abuse, told police Zackiewicz had been molesting her and taking sexually explicit photos of her for about five years.

Zackiewicz admitted one of the videos police seized while executing a search warrant showed him inappropriately touching the girl, records state.

He told police, "I trusted her too much," and, "I told her it was just her, me, and the phone," documents state.

"I should have just thrown my phone in the lake and just quit," Zackiewicz said, according to court records. "I only did it because it was easy with (the girl) and I thought she was having fun."

According to records in the state's case, the girl told police that if they saw her smiling in Zackiewicz's photos, it wasn't because she wanted to participate.

She smiled because she was scared not to do what Zackiewicz wanted, records state.

Zackiewicz was being held without bond because he waived his right to a contested bond hearing in the federal case.

