Four Seasons man pleads guilty to child porn charge

HAMMOND — A Lakes of the Four Seasons man is admitting he coaxed an underage girl to pose for sexually graphic images.

Richard Zackiewicz appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar with his defense attorney Vis Kupsis to plead guilty to a charge of production of child pornography.

Lake County police arrested Zackiewicz, a 73-year-old suburban Lake County man, in January this year after the victim, an 11-year-old girl, told investigators he had been taking nude photos of her for about five years.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office first charged Zackiewicz with child exploitation but dismissed the state charges in March after a federal grand jury indicted Zackiewicz.

He had been facing a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment if he had been convicted at trial, which had been scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

But last week, Zackiewicz signed a plea agreement negotiated by his attorney and the U.S. attorney’s office.

In it, he is giving up his right to a trial and to make the government prove its case against him in return for the U.S. attorney recommending he receive a sentence of no more than 20 years.

Zackiewicz admits in his nine-page plea deal that he persuaded the girl, who he had known from an earlier age, to engage in sexually explicit conduct that he recorded.

Kolar is recommending the court accept his guilty plea. The court will decide, at a later date, whether to accept the terms of his plea agreement as well.